(The Center Square) – Nebraska received an "A+" grade for its response to the coronavirus pandemic in a new study by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).
Nebraska ranked second overall, only behind Utah, in the study, which is an updated version of an October 2020 report card for the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Gov. Pete Ricketts thanked Nebraskans for doing their part during the pandemic in a Wednesday statement about the study.
“In Nebraska, we allowed people to live a more normal life, while working together to keep people healthy,” the governor said. “We avoided mask mandates, vaccine passports, and lockdowns, and instead trusted the good sense of Nebraskans to do the right thing.”
NBER’s study examined three variables: health outcomes, economic performance throughout the pandemic, and impact on education.
“For economic performance we used two measures: unemployment and GDP by state,” the study's authors wrote. “For education we used a single metric: the Burbio cumulative in-person instruction percentage for the complete 2020-2021 school year, with hybrid instruction weighted half, (and) for mortality we used two measures: COVID-associated deaths reported to the CDC and all-cause excess mortality.”
Pandemic mortality was greater in states where obesity, diabetes, and old age were more prevalent before the pandemic, according to the study. Economic activity was less in states that had been intensive in accommodations and food.
Nebraska was substantially above average in all three categories, the study found.
“Our pandemic approach helped slowed the spread of the virus to protect hospitals,” Ricketts added. “At the same time, it provided students the opportunity for in-person learning, gave businesses the freedom to serve customers, and allowed people to stay connected in our communities.”
Stephen Moore, co-founder of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity and one of the study's authors, congratulated Ricketts "for keeping people safe and Nebraska prosperous" in a statement sent to The Center Square.
"Nebraska did it all right," Moore said. "Didn’t shut down the schools. Kept the vulnerable safe. Kept businesses open."