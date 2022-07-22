(The Center Square) – Robert Dover will serve as the next senator of Nebraska's District 19.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced on Friday that he's appointed Robert Dover to fill a vacant seat in the Legislature following the resignation of state Sen. Mike Flood.
“Rob has deep ties to District 19 as a longtime local leader,” the governor said. “He will strongly defend pro-life values and work to protect Second Amendment rights.”
Dover, who's from Norfolk, has a real estate background and was a Nebraska real estate commissioner from 2007 to 2013.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve District 19 in the Nebraska Legislature,” Dover said. “I will work in the Legislature to help reduce the tax burden on Nebraska’s families. I will also use my education and experience in finance to ensure the State wisely stewards taxpayer dollars.”
Dover, whose appointment is effective Friday, will serve the remainder of the unexpired term for District 19, which runs until January 2025.
Flood resigned his position to fill the vacant seat in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District.