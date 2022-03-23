(The Center Square) – A new ranking finds Nebraska’s Pete Ricketts is among the best governors in America.
Ricketts is ranked as the 11th best overall governor in the American Legislative Exchange Council's (ALEC) annual scorecard, just behind Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
“Every American deserves an efficient, effective and accountable government that puts the people in control,” said Dr. Art Laffer, an economist and one of the co-authors of the ALEC ranking. “The Governors Scorecard informs the citizenry of how well their governors are doing relative to all governors and ensures they have fact-based, nonpartisan information to help them either vote with their ballot or with their feet.”
ALEC's report ranked governors based on their executive policies, economic performance and fiscal policy while in office. The Nebraska governor ranked 24th for his executive policies, eighth for economic performance, and 12th for fiscal policies.
Ricketts' ranking comes on the heels of Nebraska’s revenue forecast receiving a $370 million boost for the current fiscal year.
Nebraska’s economy has also added over 12,000 jobs since January 2020.
“Throughout the pandemic, we slowed the spread of the virus while allowing people to lead a more normal life,” Ricketts said in a news release about the jobs numbers. “We avoided using the heavy hand of government to impose lockdowns, statewide mask mandates, or vaccine passports.”
Ricketts is Nebraska’s 40th governor, serving since 2015. Prior to running for office, Ricketts worked for TD Ameritrade, his family’s business. Ricketts is also the founder of Drakon, LLC, which supports local entrepreneurs and startup companies.
Ricketts' office did not respond to a request for comment on his ranking.