(The Center Square) – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson criticized President Joe Biden's pardon of those convicted of federal marijuana possession, saying the move marks "the wrong direction for our country."
Biden on Thursday announced the pardon, which is estimated to affect 6,500 people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law.
“Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit,” Biden said. “Criminal records for marijuana possession have also imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities.
Ricketts and Peterson said in a joint statement that the move is another indication that the president "is both misinformed and ill-advised regarding the issues surrounding marijuana."
"There is no one in our state correctional system who has been incarcerated simply because they possessed marijuana," they said. "Furthermore, the legalization of marijuana in other states has demonstrated an increase in drug cartel activity, increased driver impairment, and with far higher THC levels, greater risk for permanent mental health impairment, especially for adolescents."
"This is exactly the wrong direction for our country," they added.
The pardon does not include any other offenses related to marijuana or other controlled substances. It also doesn't apply to individuals who were “non-citizens not lawfully present in the United States” at the time of their marijuana offense.
The U.S. Justice Department also said it will "launch a scientific review of how marijuana is scheduled under federal law."