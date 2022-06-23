(The Center Square) – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is calling for a change of federal energy policy.
Ricketts, who spoke during a stop at a Bellevue convenience store, pinned inflation and increasing gas prices on the Biden administration, which has sought to curb fossil fuel development on public lands and halted the Keystone XL pipeline.
“President Biden has put the agenda of radical environmentalists before the needs of the American people,” the governor said. “His disastrous energy policies have caused historic inflation and record-high gas prices.”
Ricketts warned that the governor “needs to reverse course immediately to prevent further harm to American families.”
"[Biden] should reinstate the Keystone XL pipeline, expedite oil and gas leases on federal lands, and prioritize U.S. ethanol production,” he said.
The governor was joined by state Sens. John Arch, District 14, Mike Flood, District 19, and Lou Ann Linehan, District 39, who also expressed displeasure with the Biden administration and called for more U.S. energy production.
The consumer price index is up 8.6% for the year. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Nebraska is $4.78 as of Thursday. That’s up from $4.15 last month and $2.90 at this time last year.