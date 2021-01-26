(The Center Square) – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaimed this week as “School Choice Week” during a Monday ceremony at the state Capitol.
Included in Ricketts' proposed budget is $2 million in each of the next two fiscal years to fund opportunity scholarships for low-income, K-12 students to be able to attend a private school, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Also in Ricketts’ proposed budget is $3 million for the state’s textbook loan program, which provides private school students with access to learning resources.
At a Monday news conference, the governor was joined by Walter Blanks Jr. of the American Federation for Children, who shared his experience as a student who benefited from school choice opportunities in Ohio. Blanks said school choice options give more families the opportunity to select the best learning environment for their children, the news release said.
Rachel Terry, head of School Choice Nebraska, urged Nebraska lawmakers to expand educational opportunities in the state.