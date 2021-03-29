(The Center Square) – Nebraska is the seventh least stressed state in the U.S., according to a new study, in large part because of the financial security many residents feel and other economic-related factors.
Personal finance website Wallethub ranked the states based on more than 40 indicators across categories such as average number of hours worked per week, personal bankruptcy rate and average number of hours of adequate sleep by adults in the state.
"Nebraska is the seventh least stressed state. It has short commutes, high job security, and one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, 4.2%," Wallethub analysts Jill Gonazalez said. "Money-related stress is no issue here, as residents have high credit scores, less than a third of adults worry about money, and the economic confidence index is high. Moreover, almost half of people are able to save for their children's college, over 70% of adults are paying more than minimum on their credit cards, and the state scores high for housing affordability."
Nebraska also ranks low for family-related stress factors as well.
"It has a low separation and divorce rate and a small share of single parents, about 13%," Gonazalez said. "It also scored low for parental stress, and registered a small percentage of parents who changed or quit their jobs due to problems with child care – 5.4%."
Another factor leading to lower stress among Nebraskans is health related.
"Less than 14% of adults are in poor health, only 16.5% have been diagnosed with depression, and just 1.2% of parents reported being frustrated in efforts to get health services for their child," Gonazalez said. "Adding to that, almost two thirds of adults report getting adequate sleep and the overall well-being index in the state is among the highest."
Overall, Nevada ranked as the most stressed state, followed by Louisiana and New Mexico.
South Dakota ranked as the least stressed state, followed by Utah and Minnesota.