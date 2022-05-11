(The Center Square) – Jim Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent, veterinarian, and the owner of Pillen Family Farms, appears headed to victory in the Nebraska governor primary.
Pillen, who was endorsed by outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts, held a 7,000 vote lead with ballots still being counted late Tuesday. Charles W. Herbster, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, finished second.
"I’m honored to serve as your nominee for the Republican nomination to be the next governor of Nebraska,” Pillen said Tuesday night after the race was called.
State Sen. Brett Lindstrom finished third.
Pillen said he was running “to keep Nebraska great for all our kids and grandkids. ... We have to fix our broken property tax system and cut taxes. We need to modernize our tax structure, expand broadband access, and improve infrastructure across our state.”