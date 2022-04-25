In Omaha, Nebraska, voters will decide six bond questions totaling $260.3 million on May 10. The questions include a $120 million continuation of the street preservation bond issue that voters approved in 2020. The other five bond questions total $140.3 million and concern:
- sewers and sewer facilities – $24.1 million
- parks and recreation – $15.4 million
- public facilities – $15.1 million
- fire department capital improvements – $6.1 million
- streets and bridges – $79.6 million
- street preservation – $120 million
In 2020, Omaha voters approved a $200 million bond issue for the creation of a street preservation program and an additional property tax of $35 per $100,000 in assessed property value to repay the bonds. City officials estimated that by the end of 2022, the city will have spent $120 million of the $200 million authorized by voters in 2020.
In May 2018, Omaha voters approved five bond measures totaling $227.465 million that mirrored the purposes of five of the 2022 bond questions:
- Question 1 – Sewers – $11.475 million
- Question 2 – Parks and Recreation – $15.51 million
- Question 3 – Public Facilities – $39.37 million
- Question 4 – Fire Department Capital Improvements – $9.81 million
- Question 5 – Streets and Bridges – $151.3 million
Nebraska voters will also see primary races for governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, attorney general, and state auditor, as well as school board, county, and municipal races on May 10. The deadline to request an early voting ballot by mail for the May 10 elections is May 2.
