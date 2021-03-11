(The Center Square) – As Nebraska continues to climb out of a tough winter that saw a spike in COVID-19, a recent survey shows economic progress in the agricultural sector, though concerns persist about financial recovery for small businesses that rely on foot traffic.
“Farm income in 2020 is the highest it’s been since 2013. On an aggregate basis it was a good year for the agricultural economy, but there are a lot of nuances,” Brian Depew, executive director of the Lyons-based Center for Rural Affairs, told The Center Square. “The agricultural sector has been somewhat more resilient and the service economy that serves agriculture has benefited from that, but service economy that relies on foot traffic has been struggling.”
Much depends on the region of the state where the business is located, Depew said.
“For some very small service sector businesses, they saw a pretty slow time,” Depew said. “If you’re a really small business, it can take a long time to recover from one or two months of no business or slow business.”
The construction trade has also had a very good year, Depew said, adding that widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines is crucial to helping other sectors recover.
“It really does seem like it’s all about the vaccine right now, increasing supply and the logistics of administering it as effectively and quickly as we can, and there’s a promise for something closer to what we had in the past.”
Depew noted the survey of bank executives focused particularly on the agricultural economy, while main street business owners relying on customers have a different perspective.
In addition to Nebraska, bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were part of the survey that showed an overall increase in hiring and still fewer jobs.
“The economic situation in Nebraska is really variable, but hopefully across the board, we can have hope for the future as case numbers come down and vaccine availability increases,” Depew said.