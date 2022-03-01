(The Center Square) – Nebraska's revenue forecast has received a $370 million boost for the current fiscal year, according to the latest projections.
The state's Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, which provides a forecast of general fund receipts that the Legislature uses to craft the state’s budget, also raised its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022-23 by $405 million.
Nebraska's total projected revenue receipts are now $5.72 billion for fiscal 2021-22, and $5.96 billion for fiscal 2022-23.
“At the same time that we are delivering top-notch government services, we have unprecedented tax revenues,” Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a statement. “The increased forecast shows Nebraska can responsibly deliver a variety of tax relief that will return excess revenue back to the people.”
“We don’t have to choose between income tax relief and property tax relief – there is room for both,” the governor added.
Jonathan Williams, an economist with the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), said the updated forecast is great news for Nebraskans.
“It really now opens up the broader question of how policymakers get this back to taxpayers in a way that makes Nebraska more competitive,” he said. “This is a similar story to what we’re seeing in states across the country (with) revenue coming in at record paces in many cases across states in addition to the billions of dollars in federal support that has gone out to state and local governments.”
Williams thinks policymakers are now asking the question "if we can’t cut taxes in a year like this, when can we ever cut taxes?"
State Sen. Carol Blood, a Democrat, said she has "grave concerns" about how the funds will be spent.
“Our revenues are impacted by a long list of external factors,” Blood said. “With federal relief dollars, inflation, and our known workforce shortages, we know that there is likely a fiscal bubble that has been created as a result, (so) I have grave concerns if we are too quick to spend these funds because we know our future revenues may not support our needs in the future.”
“Funding new programs, not protecting our rainy-day fund, and other issues may fall short in the future if we don't plan accordingly,” she added.
State Sen. Eliot Bostar added that while the forecast is good, there's still "significant uncertainty on the horizon."
"A tight local and national labor market is limiting full production, international instability is exacerbating the global supply chain crisis, and inflation paired with rapid international currency fluctuation is adding volatility to the market," he said. "It would be prudent for the state to proceed with caution as it plans for the years ahead."
Joel Griffith, an economist with the conservative Heritage Foundation, said lawmakers should consider that Nebraska property taxes continue to rank in the top-10 highest nationally – with sales, personal income taxes, and corporate income taxes also higher than most states.
“Nebraska also has the 4th highest number of public employees per capita,” Griffith said. “These surpluses should be used to build reserves in case of a future economic slowdown or to diminish the tax burden rather than increasing government spending or as a slush fund for favored interests.”