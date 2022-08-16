(The Center Square) – The average price of gasoline continues to fall in Nebraska.
According to AAA data, the state's average price for a gallon of regular gas s $3.73 as of Tuesday, down from $3.84 a week ago, and $4.48 last month.
Nebraska’s average is also lower than the national average of $3.94.
AAA noted there are “fewer drivers than usual fueling up” these days due to high prices.
“Falling pump prices may eventually lead to more drivers hitting the road again,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement. “But that hasn’t happened yet. Instead, many drivers are waiting for prices to fall further before reverting to their typical driving habits.”
In Keya Paha County, the average price is $4.29, whereas the average in neighboring Holt County is $3.73. In Rock County, the average is $3.69.
Drivers in northeastern Nebraska are seeing prices below those amounts.