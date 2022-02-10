(The Center Square) – Nebraska's unemployment numbers keep dropping, setting new national lows.
The state's unemployment rate hit 1.7% in December, down 0.1% from November, the state reported last month. It is down 1.7 percentage points from the December 2020 rate of 3.4%.
“Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to drop, reaching another historical low in December,” Labor Commissioner John Albin said in a statement. “December 2021 marks the fifth straight month that Nebraska has had a historically low unemployment rate.”
The national unemployment rate for December was 3.9%.
Nebraska's numbers for December are "an historical low for any state since the data series began in 1976," Scott Hunzeker, research administrator for the state Labor Department, told The Center Square.
The state's labor force has returned to where it was in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Hunzeker said.
"For a while there were actually fewer people in the labor force," he said.
The unemployment rate could keep dropping, according to Hunzeker.
"Every time it drops another tenth of a percentage point, we think that has to be the lowest it can go, it drops again," he said.
Hunzeker attributed Nebraska's employment strength in part to its diversity.
"We have the food manufacturing/agricultural base, which tends to be pretty recession proof," he said. "Crop prices go up and down. Yields go up and down. There are issues that arise. But in terms of the need for food and food manufacturing, that's pretty stable."
The state's location in the central part of the country also makes it a strong transportation hub.
"The states that have been hit the hardest have struggled during the pandemic have been those that were tourism- heavy," he said. "We have tourism in Nebraska. It's solid but we're not reliant on it like other places are."