(The Center Square) – All Nebraska residents over the age of 50 will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced during a Friday news conference that the state is entering Phase 2 of its vaccination plan, which opens up eligibility to those between 50 and 64.
"We're going to the next age bracket down because they are next most vulnerable folks," Ricketts said. "We've look at Nebraska data, just the cohort 50 to 59 had more than twice as many deaths as everybody 49 years and under."
Eligible residents can register at vaccinate.ne.gov or by calling 833-998-2275.