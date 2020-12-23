(The Center Square) – The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is opening a new office in North Omaha "to attract investment, support local entrepreneurs, develop the workforce, and grow the inventory of affordable housing," according to a news release from Gov. Pete Ricketts' office.
“With its physical presence in North Omaha, Nebraska’s Department of Economic Development will connect more Nebraskans to great opportunities to create jobs, grow businesses, and achieve their dreams,” Ricketts said in a statement. “North Omaha is brimming with potential, and we have terrific leaders in place to help the community prosper.”
Trevon Brooks of Bellevue, an entrepreneur and mentor who has been a part of the local business community since retiring from the U.S. Air Force in 2017, will manage the new office.
“We are choosing proactive leaders with a passion for the community to help achieve our vision for this new DED location,” DED Director Tony Goins said in a statement. “I want to thank our Governor for his outstanding leadership in bringing this project to fruition. We are ready to put boots on the ground and help support a thriving North Omaha business community.”