(The Center Square) – Nebraska residents who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in January will be eligible for emergency supplemental benefits on Feb. 9, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said in November that DHHS would file a request with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutritional Service to provide emergency funds for Nebraskans who are receiving SNAP benefits.
"SNAP recipients will not have to take any action to receive supplemental support as recipients will be issued increased benefits directly on their EBT cards," DHHS said in a news release.
SNAP recipients 115% of the benefits they normally receive through June 30, according to the news release.
Total benefits will vary depending on each household's regular monthly allotment for the month of January, the news release.