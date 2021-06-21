(The Center Square) – The state of Nebraska is sending law enforcement officers to Texas' border with Mexico as illegal border crossings continue to soar.
“Nebraska is stepping up to help Texas respond to the ongoing crisis on their border with Mexico,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a statement. “The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris Administration created an immigration crisis on the border. While the federal government has fallen short in its response, Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe.”
Ricketts said he is sending more than two dozen state troopers to Del Rio, Texas, to help Texas Department of Public Safety officers for a little more than two weeks.
Earlier this month, Arizona Gov Doug Ducey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked other states to send police officers to aid their law enforcement agencies and federal immigration officials in policing the nation’s southern border.
To date, Florida, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Georgia, South Carolina and now Nebraska have pledged law enforcement support to help at the border.