(The College Fix) – University of Nebraska regent and gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen has introduced a resolution opposing critical race theory, prompting professors and campus leaders across the state to balk at the proposal and argue it would hinder academic freedom.
The chancellors of the three major University of Nebraska campuses – Lincoln, Kearney and Omaha – as well as the president of the U. Nebraska system, released a joint statement July 21 that they have “significant concerns about the resolution and how it would be interpreted by the faculty, staff and students we hope to recruit and retain.”
UN Lincoln Faculty Senate’s Executive Committee also released a statement opposing it, and the American Association of University Professors has warned the resolution would maintain a censure against UNL.
But Pillen, in an interview with The College Fix, said he stands behind his resolution despite the backlash it is generating.
“This resolution opposes policies, standards and graduation requirements that would compel students to study Critical Race Theory or adopt a CRT framework in their chosen course of study,” he said via email.
“If a student chooses to study CRT, this resolution won’t stop them from learning about it or professors from teaching it on an elective basis.”
Pillen appears to be the first regent of a public university system to propose a resolution against critical race theory.
The resolution states in part: “Critical Race Theory does not promote inclusive and honest dialogue and education on campus and … proponents seek to silence opposing views and disparage important American ideals. … Regents of the University of Nebraska oppose any imposition of Critical Race Theory in curriculum.”
The Board of Regents is slated to consider the resolution at its Aug. 13 meeting.
“I think there’s broad recognition that this is an important conversation for the University to have, and I hope to earn the support of the majority of my fellow regents,” Pillen said.
In a written Q&A, Pillen expanded on his thoughts in an email with The College Fix:
Does the resolution have anything to do with your run for governor?
As a regent, I believe the University should reflect the values of those it serves: the people of Nebraska. Nebraskans expect that the university will promote rigorous, free inquiry that advances opportunity and rejects prejudice – not extreme, anti-American dogma that seeks to prejudice and divide people while silencing its opposition. The resolution isn’t divisive or political – it affirms those most basic, commonsense values.
You call critical race theory “morally wrong.” Why?
It is morally wrong to paint entire groups of people as inherently racist or oppressive based solely on their skin color. It is morally wrong to ascribe guilt or responsibility for wrongs committed decades or centuries ago to people solely because of their skin color, especially people who had no part in those acts. It is morally wrong to silence people or invalidate their viewpoints because of their skin color. These should not be divisive or political statements. We’re all created equal in the eyes of God, and we should be judged by the content of our character, not the color of our skin.
