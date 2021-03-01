(The Center Square) – Nebraska places about in the middle of states in the U.S. for women, ranking 23rd in a new study by personal finance website Wallethub.
"Nebraska is in the middle of the pack in the best states for women ranking," Wallethub analysts Jill Gonzalez said. "Its strong suits include the lowest unemployment rate for women – 4.2%, as well as job security for women. The state also has the highest high school graduation rate for women – 95.5%, and one of the largest shares of women who voted in the 2016 presidential election, over 70%."
To come up with its rankings, Wallethub compared the 50 states and Washington D.C. across 26 metrics that measure living standards for women, including median earnings for female workers, women’s preventive health care and the female homicide rate.
Nebraska has some strikes against it as well.
"On the other hand, the percentage of women owned businesses in the state is less than 15%, the third lowest nationwide." Gonzalez said. "Nebraska also ranks low in terms of safety, as it has a high prevalence of rape victimization among women."
Minnesota ranked as the top state for women, followed by Maine and Vermont.
At the bottom of the rankings is Mississippi, followed by Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.