(The Center Square) – After the battering and bruising from the COVID-19 pandemic, you wouldn’t think Nebraska business owners would be optimistic about much of anything. Yet that is not the case according to a survey of business confidence by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Its overall Business Confidence Index in November was 99.7, slightly below the neutral level of 100. However, the expectations index for the future was actually above neutral at 104.7
“Businesses plan to increase employment over the next six months,” Eric Thompson, an economist who directs the university’s Bureaus of Business Research, said in a statement.
Business owners can finally see the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, Bob Hallstrom, Nebraska state director for government relations of the small-business advocacy group NFIB, told The Center Square.
“Small business owners in general are resilient,” Hallstrom said. “They’re hoping that we will soon have the worst behind us and that things are going to turn around.”
Another federal stimulus bill is still important for business owners in coming back from the impact of COVID 19 , Hallstrom explained. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) earlier this year was also a “financial lifeline” for Nebraska businesses.
“Nebraska has also been fortunate from an economic perspective in that we have not had as severe restrictions placed on businesses, which allowed them to weather the storm a little bit better than in other states,” Hallstrom said.
There will also be pent-up demand from consumers as the U.S. shakes the pandemic, Hallstrom thinks. With travel restricted, Nebraska residents have been spending more money in their own communities instead of spending it on travel, or in places where people have traveled to.
“Little things like that have probably helped keep businesses going,” Hallstrom said.
The COVID-19 vaccines will also help in continuing the economic repair and growth of businesses.
“There’s more optimism that we’ll be able to put the health effects of the pandemic behind us, which will allow the economy to surge again,” Hallstrom said. “Folks were looking at things very optimistically before the pandemic and there’s no reason once we work our way out of this to expect that economy won’t move full steam ahead.”