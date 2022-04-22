(The Center Square) – The second session of the Nebraska legislature wrapped this week with some legislators calling it a smashing success.
“I have just one word for this session and this body,” Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts said. “Wow! What fantastic work you have done in this short, 60-day session. Historically, it is work that will have generational impact.”
The governor credited legislators for passing bills to protect public safety, allocate American Rescue Plan Act funds for housing and literacy, and approve the Perkins County Canal project.
“We must build this canal and reservoir system to ensure that water from the South Platte River continues to flow to Nebraska in the non-irrigation season,” said Ricketts.
Colorado criticized the project. A spokeswoman for Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis told The Center Square, “Nebraska is at severe risk of wasting significant amounts of taxpayer dollars and threatening the private land of hardworking farmers and ranchers without being able to get any more water.”
Ricketts was unphased, saying in a tweet that future generations will look back on this decision and “be grateful for the foresight to preserve their water.”
Sen. Mike Hilgers, R-Lincoln, speaker of the Legislature, applauded senators this week for passing “historic” tax relief.
LB873 cuts the top income tax rate from the current 6.84% to 5.84% by 2027. The corporate tax rate will also be gradually cut to 5.84% by 2027, and the bill additionally speeds the phaseout of Social Security income taxes.
“We had the greatest year in state history [in] giving money back to taxpayers,” he said. “There’s no doubt the 107th Legislature has been a smashing success, there’s no doubt it was because of your hard work, but there’s also no doubt that the 108th Legislature will have work to do.”
The first session of the 108th Legislature is scheduled to convene Jan. 4.