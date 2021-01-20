(The Center Square) – Nebraska state Sen. Rita Sanders, R-Bellevue, has introduced proposed legislation that would ban public agencies from disclosing nonprofit donor information.
Sanders introduced LB370 last week and it has been assigned to the Judiciary Committee, where it is pending.
If passed by the legislature and signed into law, Sanders measure would prohibit public agencies from requiring tax-exempt nonprofits to provide public agencies with personal identifying information about their donors, members, supporters or volunteers.
The bill also would would prohibit public agencies from releasing any personal identifying information they might possess.