(The Center Square) – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that he is prepared to reduce restrictions on businesses and residents this week as hospitalizations tied to COVID-19 continue to decline.
As of Monday morning, 582 people who tested positive for the coronavirus were being treated at Nebraska hospitals. That's the lowest total since October, and the fourth consecutive day the state has seen COVID-19 hospitalizations below 15%.
Also, 36% of the state's hospital beds remain available, as are 41% of ICU beds.
The news comes as the state continues its second week of administering Pfizer's recently approved vaccine. Nearly 9,000 health care workers and others in the state's phase one plan have received their first of two dozes of the vaccine, as Moderna begins shipping its separate vaccine to states across the U.S. Moderna's vaccine was approved Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.