(The Center Square) – Nebraska's farmers have concerns over President Joe Biden's goal to conserve 30% of the nation's land and water resources by 2030.
Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue sent a letter to Biden this week on behalf of the agency's nearly 60,000 members asking for more details about the plan outlined in a January executived order (EO).
"Thus far, the lack of details released on this particular proposal have led to far more questions than answers," McHargue wrote, specifically as it related to private property.
"Organizations have held public meetings in our state outlining possible worst-case scenarios under the EO where it is used to expand the federal government’s control over private property," the letter continues. "The purchase and expansion of public lands and use of perpetual conservation easements are most often mentioned. Nebraska proudly ranks third in the percentage of our landmass that is privately owned (more than 97 percent). Any effort to upend these numbers causes us great concern."
McHargue said that Nebraska's farmers work hard to preserve state state's natural resources already.
"Any effort to undermine private property rights and/or place more land under federal ownership or regulatory control i s counterproductive to these efforts," he wrote. "Given the lack of detail in the EO itself, as well as Interior Secretary [Deb] Haaland’s inability or unwillingness to answer questions about the EO during her confirmation hearing, more information on the EO and its goals are desperately needed before any action by the administration is taken."
McHargue asked that the administration seek public input on the plan before taking any action.