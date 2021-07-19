(The Center Square) – Nebraska taxpayers could be responsible for more than $330,000 in costs related to the deployment of 25 states troopers to Texas to help with the spike in illegal immigration at the Texas-Mexico border.
Earlier this month, Arizona Gov Doug Ducey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked other states to send police officers to aid their law enforcement agencies and federal immigration officials in policing the nation’s southern border, which has seen a significant increase since President Joe Biden took office.
Nebraska was one of several U.S. states to heed the call.
“Nebraska is stepping up to help Texas respond to the ongoing crisis on their border with Mexico,” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a June statement. “The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris Administration created an immigration crisis on the border. While the federal government has fallen short in its response, Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe.”
In a statement to the Omaha World-Herald, Ricketts said a funding source to pay for the deployment had not yet been determined. He also said Nebraska still could be reimbursed by Texas, despite a written agreement that doesn't mention that possibility.
“The language in the agreement was included to expedite the deployment," the statement reads. "The State of Nebraska continues to work with Texas, and a funding source has not been finalized. Given the opportunity, the state will seek reimbursement. The state has the resources to pay for the deployment if reimbursement is not ultimately available.”
Florida, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Georgia and South Carolina also pledged to send law enforcement help.
The deployment costs include about $84,000 for travel, $234,000 for staffing and $15,000 for incidentals such fuel, food and water.