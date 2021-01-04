(The Center Square) – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and state health officials said Monday that COVID-19 vaccinations for front-line health care workers continue as the state receives more doses from the federal government.
In December, the state received 63,070 primary doses for health care workers and 23,400 doses through the federal pharmacy program for long term care facilities, according to a news release from Rickets' office.
During a briefing at the State Capitol Monday morning, Angela Ling, incident commander for the Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services, said more than 100 long term care facilities received vaccines through the federal pharmacy program.
Ling also said the state received its first shipment of Pfizer's second doses late last week.
Shipments of vaccine doses continue to go to Phase 1A providers, Ling said, which include hospitals, community health care providers, federally qualified health centers, pharmacies, and local health departments.
Those who qualify for phase 1B vaccinations, which include residents ages 75 and older, will be able to schedule vaccinations soon.
"We will be introducing a website in the coming weeks for citizens to register for vaccinations so they will be told when their priority group is ready to be vaccinated and also assist with scheduling and follow-up reminders," Ling said in a statement.