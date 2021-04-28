The nonpartisan general election for Lincoln, Neb., will be held on May 4. The primary was held on April 6. Three city council seats, two seats on the Lincoln Airport Authority, and four seats on the Lincoln Public Schools school board will be on the ballot.
Incumbent Roy Christensen, incumbent Bennie Shobe, incumbent Sändra Washington, Tom Beckius, Eric Burling, and Mary Hilton are running in the city council election. The three candidates who receive the most votes will each earn a four-year term.
Although city council elections in Lincoln are officially nonpartisan, candidates can file with a party affiliation. Incumbent Christensen has served on the city council since 2013 and identifies with the Republican Party. In addition to Christensen, Burling and Hilton identify with the Republican Party. Incumbent Shobe was elected in 2017 and identifies as a member of the Democratic Party. Incumbent Washington was appointed to the council in 2019 and identifies with the Democratic Party. In addition to Shobe and Washington, Beckius identifies with the Democratic Party.
Nicki Behmer, Jason Krueger, John Olsson, and Tracy Refior are running in the Lincoln Airport Authority election. The two candidates who receive the most votes will each earn a six-year term.
District 3 incumbent Barbara Baier and District 5 incumbent Lanny Boswell are unopposed in their bids for re-election on the school board. Incumbent Kathy Danek and Christina Campbell will face off in the District 1 general election. In the District 7 election, incumbent Don Mayhew will face off against Michael Patestas. The winners of the four races will earn four-year terms.
Lincoln is the 71st largest city by population in the United States. In 2021, Ballotpedia is covering municipal elections in 22 counties and 71 cities, including 43 mayoral elections.