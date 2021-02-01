(The Center Square) – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is quarantining after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's office said in a Monday news release.
“Governor Ricketts came into close contact with someone on Saturday who tested positive today for coronavirus,” Taylor Gage, director of Strategic Communications for the governor, said in a statement. “The exposure that occurred was work-related. The governor will complete the required seven-day quarantine. The governor is not showing any symptoms, and will get tested at the appropriate time. The governor will host his Friday coronavirus briefing virtually.”
The news came shortly after Ricketts announced the launch a new online portal where Nebraska residents can register for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Nebraska is vaccinating residents in phases, with those most vulnerable and in front-line health jobs at the front of the line. But any resident can register to receive the vaccine for when the time their phase group is up.