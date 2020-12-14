(The Center Square) – Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday said the state is heading in the right direction with its coronavirus cases but cautioned that Nebraskans should continue to wear masks in public places and follow other protocols.
At a news conference, Ricketts said the state reported 811 new positive tests Saturday, the first time since Nov. 2 the daily case count fell below 1,000.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 also are down. The state reported 711 people were hospitalized with the virus on Saturday. Overall, hospitalizations have fallen about 30% in Nebraska since Nov. 20.
Ricketts also reminded Nebraskans that updated Directed Health Measures took effect on Saturday as part of the state’s transition from the “orange” to “yellow” phase of its pandemic plan.