(The Center Square) – The state of Nebraska's COVID-related state of emergency will end just before midnight Wednesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday.
Citing declining hospitalizations, Ricketts said the state of emergency that's been in effect since March 2020 will expire at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, just before the calendar hits July.
"We need to get back to normal," Ricketts said at a Monday news conference.
All but three executive orders the governor issued during the state of emergency will cease at the end of July.
The state's contract with TestNebraska for free COVID-19 testing will end July 19, and schools are expected to be fully open with no mask mandates in the fall, the governor said. Some federal guidelines will still be enforced such as at airports and long-term care facilities.