LINCOLN – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday morning that more than 1,746 residents have received Pfizer's coronavirus vaccination with more to be vaccinated in the coming days.
As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the first doses are going to health care workers who have been on the front lines of the pandemic since it began in March. So far, 13 hospitals have administered vaccines, Rickets said.
Pfizer's COVID-19 was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week. Moderna also developed a vaccine that could be approved by the FDA as early as Friday. Both vaccines require two doses taken about three weeks apart.
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have declined over 30% since Nov. 20, the governor said. Last week, Nebraska moved to its less-severe “yellow” phase because of the declining numbers.
Weysan Dun, community volunteer leader with the American Red Cross, joined Rickets at Wednesday's news conference and said there is an ongoing need for residents to donate blood.