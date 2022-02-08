(The Center Square) – Nebraska residents who receive Social Security payments will have state taxes on the benefits cut five years earlier than originally planned if state legislators have their way.
The measure, which was advanced by the Legislature last month, would phase out Nebraska's tax on Social Security income by 2025. That's five years sooner than the 2030 date originally set when the tax exemption was approved in 2021.
The move to end Social Security taxes early is attributed to Nebraska's general-fund surplus of more than $412 million, a result of the state collecting much more tax revenue than expected, the Associated Press reported.
Approximately 325,000 Nebraska retirees would benefit from the bill, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom said, according to AP. Nebraska is one of 13 states that taxes income from Social Security benefits.
The measure would cost the state an estimated $40.8 million in lost revenue in its first year and $73.8 million by fiscal year 2027, according to the bill's fiscal note.
Some lawmakers have questioned the wisdom of using the recent increase in the general fund as a reason to speed the implementation of the tax cut, saying the increase in tax revenues is due to federal pandemic stimulus payments.
But the proposal is "super popular with voters," Adam Weinberg, communications and outreach director at the non-profit Platte Institute, told The Center Square.
"Many of our bordering states, such as Iowa, don't tax Social Security," he said.
It has taken Nebraska longer to implement the exemption because of other challenges with the tax system, such as high property taxes, Weinberg said.
"When there is extra money lying around there is always consideration of making efforts to cut those other high taxes," he said.
Adopting a permanent tax cut on Social Security benefits when it's not certain if the current revenue boom will continue could put pressure on future legislators to come up with additional revenue down the road, Weinberg said. However, the tax cuts would be implemented gradually, rather than in a single year, he said.
"We are sitting on a record amount of cash now," he said. "If it's a gradual reduction, then I think it's fine."