(The Center Square) – Rural hospitals in Nebraska have survived the COVID-19 pandemic with help from federal dollars, Jed Hansen, executive director of the Nebraska Rural Health Association, told The Center Square.
"Rural hospitals especially have really benefited from that federal funding," he said. "They benefited in that they were able to keep their doors open."
In July, one hospital, MercyOne Oakland Medical Center in Oakland, Neb., closed, citing a low patient volume.
"Following discussions focused on how to address the evolving delivery needs of rural healthcare, it was clear a change was necessary," Beth Hughes, president of the Western Iowa Region for MercyOne, said in a statement. "It is time to refocus our efforts on providing healthcare to Oakland residents and the surrounding community through MercyOne Oakland Family Medicine and MercyOne Lyons Family Medicine clinics.”
Without federal aid, other hospitals in Nebraska likely would have closed as well, Hansen said, and the trend was taking place even before the pandemic.
"We have had an acceleration of hospital closures across the country," he said. "Nebraska, and more generally the Midwest, have fared a little bit better but we have vulnerable communities and vulnerable hospitals. It doesn't take much for some of these hospitals and they needed that infusion of federal dollars to be able to stay open and serve their communities."
Another challenge rural Nebraska faces as the pandemic lingers are low COVID-19 vaccination rates, Hansen said.
"Unfortunately our rural communities in Nebraska aren't trending very well right now," he said. "We have about a 17% margin in vaccination rates between our metro communities and our rural communities, which is one of the highest in the nation."
Twenty-four of Nebraska's 93 counties, all of them rural, have vaccination rates below 30%, Hansen said.
"Rural residents tend to be ...v ery independent," he said. "Across the country, we are seeing that being vaccinated has become an ideological component of the conversation."
While Nebraska needs to work on increasing vaccination rates in rural areas, Hansen praised the rural health providers for the resilience they have before and during the pandemic.
"A lot of really good care is being delivered across our state," he said. "I hope we can get past this pandemic and I hope that vaccination rates can go up to give everyone a break."