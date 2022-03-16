(The Center Square) – A bill in Nebraska aims to help students from low-income families catch up on learning loss caused by the COVID pandemic.
LB1240 would appropriate $60 million in federal pandemic relief funds over three years to the state Department of Education, which would provide "education recovery accounts" for income-eligible families.
Some Nebraska schools that went to remote learning in March 2020 did not return to in-person classes until February 2021. Math and reading are among the subjects in which students were found to be behind, according to state officials.
“Remote learning is not as effective as in-person learning,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said at a press conference on Tuesday in support of the legislation. “It didn’t matter where students went to school, they all experienced learning loss during that time.”
“[LB1240] applies only to families on the free lunch program,” the governor said. “So, it’s targeted only to low-income families to, for example, be able to get a tutor and you have to demonstrate you have learning loss in either math, science, or language arts to be able to get the money.”
State Sen. Joni Albrecht, R-Thurston, who's sponsoring LB1240, called it a critical opportunity to make an important investment in our children.
“Students lost on an average of five months of math and four months of reading,” Albrecht said. “Deeply concerning is the fact that most students impacted by the crisis were already behind their peers before the pandemic.”
Albrecht said she’s heard from numerous Nebraskans who shared stories of struggle and how typical education options were not working for their students.
“There was not a dry eye in the room during a committee hearing in February when one student shared how life’s circumstances personally overwhelmed her, and when given the opportunity to attend a smaller school with a focused learning environment made all of the difference for her and her siblings to not only survive but thrive,” she said.