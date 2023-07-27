(The Center Square) - U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska, secured $45 million for Nebraska transportation priorities in the Fiscal Year 2024 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act.
The Senate Appropriations Committee advanced the bill last week with a bipartisan vote. It still must receive approval from both the House and Senate.
“I’m committed to ensuring Nebraska communities receive the resources needed to keep our transportation systems up to date. The committee’s vote is a crucial first step," Fischer said in a press release from her office. "Infrastructure has always enjoyed bipartisan support here in the Senate, and this year’s legislation builds on that consensus — providing critical funding to strengthen our nation’s roads, bridges, highways, and water infrastructure."
Some of the provisions Fischer secured in the bill include: $12.9 million to expand the Heartland Expressway from two lanes to four lanes, $6.6 million to reconstruct runway pavement and replace lighting at Ogallala Airport, $3.5 million to extend the taxiway at Western Nebraska Regional Airport, $3.2 million to create a snow removal equipment building at Hall County Airport, and $1.4 million to replace a 75-foot ladder truck with a new 100-foot ladder truck for the Chadron Fire Department, among others.
"The Transportation-HUD legislation prioritizes safety and includes increases for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to hire air traffic controllers and funding to enhance rail safety," the release said. "It also includes Senator Fischer’s language to improve the federal government’s vehicle safety testing practices, specifically around crash test dummies. It would also ensure the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is submitting data to the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Broadband Funding Map in compliance with Senator Fischer’s provision in the bipartisan infrastructure law."
A list of the provisions secured by Fischer is available here.