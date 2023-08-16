(The Center Square) - A Guatemalan national received a prison sentence for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy this week.
Gerso Ortega-Corado, 26, received the sentence in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Ortega-Corado to 14 years in prison without parole.
Ortega-Corado will then do two years of supervised release. He also agreed to forfeit $169,283 seized during the investigation.
An undercover Special Agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration spoke with a Mexican-based source about purchasing four ounces of methamphetamine in April 2022. The agent asked about having the drugs delivered to Omaha. The drug dealer agreed, and the following day, Ortega-Corado appeared at the agreed-upon spot and sold four ounces of meth to an undercover agent for $1,000.
Two months later, the DEA executed many search warrants on stash houses and storage sheds used by the Mexican-based supply source.
The DEA found Ortega-Corado attempting to leave one of the stash houses and detained him. When the DEA searched the property, it found 26.3 kilograms of pure methamphetamine.
The apartment manager told DEA Ortega-Corado resided in the searched apartment.
The DEA also found Ortega-Corado’s driver’s license, immigration paperwork, and $160,000. It also found another $9,283 of his at different locations.
The DEA, FBI, and the Omaha Police Department conducted the investigation.