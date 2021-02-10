(The Center Square) – With an average annual premium of $427, Nebraska motorists pay the ninth-lowest car insurance rates in the country.
That's according to a new analysis by Wallethub, which compared premiums across the U.S. based on certain criteria.
"WalletHub compared full coverage rates for policies that include collision and comprehensive coverage with a $500 deductible, $100,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person (up to $300,000 per accident), $50,000 of property damage liability coverage per accident, $100,000 in uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage per person (up to $300,000 per accident), and $50,000 in uninsured motorist property damage coverage per accident," the consumer finance website said of its analysis. "We used a 45-year-old, single man with a clean driving record and good credit as the policyholder for these sample quotes."
Nebraska's average premium was $153 more a year than the state with the lowest premium, Wyoming at $274. South Dakota and Iowa drivers fitting Wallethub's criteria pay an annual premium of $326 annually, good for a tie for second.
At the other end of the spectrum, Michigan drivers pay the highest average premium, at $1,908 annually. New York drivers pay the second most at $1,828 annually.
Wallethub notes that insurance companies use a number of factors to determine premium costs, including age of the driver, driving record, credit, and the number of miles driven annually.