(The Center Square) – While Nebraska prepares to review prison population growth data, concerns persist as the state's discussion of building a new prison, before analyzing the data itself, continues as well.
“The key takeaway is good news. Nebraska officials will be dedicating much-needed focus to criminal justice reform with a credible outside organization,” Sam Petto, communications director at the ACLU of Nebraska, told The Center Square by email.
Petto questioned why the state legislature would consider funding a $230 million prison before a task force has had enough time to digest the implications of the data collected.
“We’ll be very interested in what the analysis shows but we already know some of the broad trends they’ll discover,” Petto said. “Even though crime has fallen over the last 20 years, our prison population has spiked. A variety of factors are responsible, including a ‘tough on crime’ approach and a failure to invest in our communities.”
The growth in the prison population results from several factors and requires a multifaceted solution, Petto said.
“State senators absolutely have a role to play,” Petto said. “In a 2016 report, we drew a direct line from the Nebraska Legislature creating new and enhanced crimes to a corresponding jump in our prison population.”
Petto noted other states have faced the same problems. Nebraska can learn from those examples, he said, and construction of a new prison is not a done deal.
“The decision rests with state senators and they need to hear from Nebraskans in these next few weeks,” Petto said. “The fact is most Nebraskans know that the status quo is not working and they don’t believe writing a $230 million check for a new prison is the answer. It’s time for a smart justice approach.”
Petto said it would be more beneficial to put the money toward Nebraskans.
“We need to invest in Nebraskans, not a new prison,” Petto said.