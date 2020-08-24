(The Center Square) – Zoom, a digital video platform that many schools across the country have adopted to conduct remote classes, is experiencing an outage Monday as the new school week begins.
"We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars," Zoom announced on its website. "We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them."
School districts alerted students and parents of possible alternative methods of communication while Zoom is down.
"We have confirmed that Zoom is currently experiencing a wide-spread outage due to a recent system upgrade," School District 155, in the northwest suburbs of Chicago, wrote in an email to students and parents. "Students should check Canvas for announcements from their teachers which may include invites to Google Meet/Hangouts."
Shortly after 11:30 EST, Zoom said it had restored service to most users.
"We are still in the process of deploying a fix across our cloud. Service has been restored for most users," Zoom said. "We are continuing to roll this out to complete the fix for any remaining users still impacted."
ZDNet.com reports the outage is mostly affecting the eastern U.S. and Great Britain.
The platform is also popular with businesses.