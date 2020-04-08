Virus Outbreak Trump

(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he talked to 10,000 U.S. faith leaders about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has led to bans on in-person church services, closed nonessential businesses and killed more than 14,500 Americans.

Noting this is the week that those of the Jewish faith celebrate Passover and Christians celebrate Good Friday and Easter Sunday, Trump said he assured the nation's religious leaders that the U.S. will get beyond the crisis sooner than people think.

"We're going to have many Easters together in churches in the future," Trump said. "While we may be physically apart, we can use this time to pray..."

State governments across the country have issued stay-at-home orders and banned gatherings of more than 10 people to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which originated in China in December.

The orders include banning groups attending church. Many churches have moved services online.

Vice President Mike Pence, a devout Christian, said he would be attending church from the comfort of his home.

