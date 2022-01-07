(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments Friday in legal challenges to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates, which have become the center of controversy about executive branch authority and individual liberties and led to a flurry of lawsuits around the country.
The first case, National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor, considers a mandate on private employers with at least 100 workers while the second case, Biden v. Missouri, focuses on a mandate for health care workers.
During oral arguments for the first case, opponents argued that states or private businesses, not the federal government, should retain the authority to implement these kinds of mandates. Vaccines work but “who decides” became a common refrain of the discussion over the mandate.
Under the mandate, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration would require larger businesses to make sure each of their workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly testing.
The legal team opposed to the mandate argued testing is not frequently available, making it very difficult for businesses to fulfill the mandate’s testing requirement. They also argued the mandate places a major financial burden on businesses.
Opponents asked for an immediate stay of the mandate requirement, scheduled to go into effect Feb. 9, arguing that as soon as businesses put out their mandatory vaccination plans, workers around the country will quit. Those vaccination plans are due Monday.
The U.S. has faced a hiring crisis over the past year and opponents say the mandate will exacerbate the problem. They also point out that the mandates go far beyond what Congress identified as high risk workplaces.
The federal government pushed back, arguing that they have the power to implement these rules given the “particularly acute workplace danger” of COVID-19. During arguments, Justice Stephen Breyer brought up the severity of the virus, pointing out the infection increases in recent days. Justice Elena Kagan, from the court's liberal wing, echoed that sentiment, pointing to the severity of the virus.
Kagan also argued that the mandate policy is politically accountable through the president, and that voters can elect a new president to overturn it if they don't like it.
But Justice Neil Gorsuch, a conservative, asked why something as significant as a vaccine mandate, which in the private sector case affects 80 million workers, should not require an act of Congress, which is charged with making federal law.
"Congress has had a year to act on the question of vaccine mandates," Gorsuch said. "Now the federal government is going agency to agency as a workaround to its inability to get Congress to act."
In the only Congressional action on Biden's vaccine mandates, the U.S. Senate voted to reject the private sector OSHA mandate, with two Democrats joining all Republicans in seeking to repeal it.
This is a developing story and will be updated.