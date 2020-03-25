(The Center Square) – White House and Senate leaders emerged from closed-door negotiations early Wednesday saying they had struck a deal on a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package.
The U.S. Senate was to vote on the package at some point Wednesday afternoon, though no specific timetable was scheduled. Assuming it passes in the Senate, it would then go to the House of Representatives, where if faces an uncertain future.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the deal was reached early Wednesday from the Senate floor.
"It's good news for the doctors and nurses in emergency rooms around the country..." McConnell said. "It's good news for families all across America. At last, we have a deal."
The stimulus package includes $250 billion in direct payments to Americans based on their income, $350 billion in small business loans, $250 billion in unemployment insurance benefits and $500 billion in loans for larger companies, according to CNN.
The package also includes $130 billion for hospitals struggling to keep up with growing numbers of patients and $150 billion for state and local governments.
"This is a very important bipartisan piece of legislation that is going to be very important to help American workers, American business and people across America," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said after the deal was reached, according to Fox News. "So, we couldn't be more pleased. I've spoken to the president, many times today, and he's very pleased with this legislation, and the impact that this is going to have."
With thousands of businesses across the U.S. shuttered over fears of spreading COVID-19 and unemployment claims skyrocketing, President Donald Trump urged a stimulus deal to keep the economy running and to help Americans who in larger numbers are losing income.