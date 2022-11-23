(The Center Square) – White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain issued talking points for Thanksgiving dinner to be used “when ‘that Uncle’ comes ‘at you’ about [President Joe Biden]” on Twitter Wednesday.
House Republicans quickly issued a rebuttal.
The White House talking points touted Biden’s progress on “tackling inflation and lowering costs,” taking on “big pharma” to lower drug costs, and “unemployment near record lows,” among other things.
The talking points also touted some bipartisan accomplishments. For instance, the list says that Biden “worked with Republicans to REBUILD America’s infrastructure.” But the list closes with an undisguised attack.
“Meanwhile,” it states, “Republicans in Congress are EXTREME,” and then gives a bill of particulars, with members of the GOP “proposing a national ban on abortion”; “planning to put Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block”; and "trying to raise costs on Americans by repealing the Inflation Reduction Act.”
Some people were supportive of this approach on the social network.
“Thanks to the flu, I will not have to have this conversation THIS year but you can bet that I’m going to hold onto it for next year,” replied JoJo from Jerz[ey] in support of the president’s accomplishments.
Many others who responded were not at all impressed.
“Ronald Klain must be the most unpleasant dinner guest,” wrote Nathan Brand, deputy communications director for the Republican National Committee.
“Ron Klain actually IS ‘that Uncle’ who comes ‘at you,’” wrote the US Oil and Gas Association. “Anyone who prepares and circulates talking points just before Thanksgiving dinner is ‘that Uncle.’ They should be immediately disinvited.”
If so, then some prominent Republicans may end up disinvited as well.
A news release from U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means Republican leader Kevin Brady gave uncles everywhere data to back up their claims against impertinent nieces and nephews.
Titled, “A Thanksgiving Dinner Cheatsheet for the Biden Economy,” the Republican release led with the claim that “The IRS is hiring 87,000 agents and will target middle-income earning Americans – while neglecting customer service.”
Other charges leveled at Biden included that he “has created a cruel economy for working families” and that his “student loan bailout is not only unlawful, but [also] a wealth transfer.”
The House GOP release also stated that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, passed with the previous Republican congressional majority and signed into law by former President Donald Trump, “helped all Americans by reducing the federal tax rates for households across every income level, while increasing the share of taxes paid by the top one percent.”