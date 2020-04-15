As of April 14, 43 states have issued stay-at-home orders to residents.
California was the first state to issue a stay-at-home order on March 19. By the end of March, 26 more states had followed suit, with a majority of those orders set to expire in the second or third weeks of April.
Today, 13 of the states with stay-at-home orders have extended the orders past the original end date. Seven states have indefinite stay-at-home orders: California, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Oregon, South Carolina, West Virginia.
Here is when the remaining stay-at-home orders across the country are set to expire:
• Two are set to end in the next week (Idaho and Kansas).
• Eight are set to end between April 20 and 26 (Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Wisconsin).
• Eighteen are set to end between April 27 and May 3 (Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas).
• Eight are set to end between May 4 and June 10 (Delaware, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington).