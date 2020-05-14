Testing before reopening the economy has emerged as one of the major areas of debate around when states should end COVID-related stay-at-home orders.
Proponents of universal or mass testing for COVID-19 before the economy can reopen argue universal testing is necessary to avoid a second wave and that universal testing will increase confidence among the populace about the safety of a reopened economy.
Opponents of universal or mass testing before the economy can reopen argue that representative samples of a population can provide sufficient information and that over-reliance on tests, which can produce false negatives, might give a false sense of security.
Ballotpedia has curated a taxonomy of the main arguments that have been advanced concerning universal or mass testing for COVID-19 before the economy can reopen. These arguments come from a variety of sources, including public officials, journalists, think tanks, economists, scientists, and other stakeholders.
Click here to read arguments in favor of and here to read arguments against universal or mass testing for COVID-19.