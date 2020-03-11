(The Center Square) – The states of Washington and Ohio and the city of San Francisco are placing bans on large gatherings of people to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The NCAA also announced that fans will not be allowed to attend any of its upcoming tournament games, which will take place as scheduled.
“We recommend against sporting events open to the public," the NCAA said in a statement. "We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance.”
In San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors will be forced to temporarily bar fans from attending home games to comply with the San Francisco Health Office's order prohibiting events with 1,000 or more people in attendance.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said he will sign an executive order banning large gatherings of people, including at sporting events.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said gatherings of more than 250 people will be banned in the Seattle area throughout March. The restrictions will be enforced in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.
Gatherings of more than 1,000 people will be banned in San Francisco for two weeks, according to the office of San Francisco Mayor London Breed.
“This order applies to gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational activities,” Inslee said. “These include but are not limited to: community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based, or sporting events; parades; concerts; festivals; conventions; fundraisers and similar activities.”
More than 260 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Washington, including 24 deaths.
In Ohio, where four people have been diagnosed, DeWine said residents should make smart decisions about travel and gatherings.
"We know the situation is going to get worse before it gets better. We know it's going to be bad," he said, adding that his order about mass gatherings is an effort to limit the impact.
NCAA president Mark Emmert said tournament events will be limited to essential staff and family members.
"The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel," Emmert said in the statement. "Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance."