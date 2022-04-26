(The Center Square) – Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said Tuesday.
Harris, who is vaccinated, was reportedly tested Tuesday morning and has no symptoms.
“Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on rapid and PCR tests," Kirsten Allen, Harris’ press secretary, said in a statement. “She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the vice president's residence.”
For now, Harris is avoiding the White House.
"She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules,” Allen said.” She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.