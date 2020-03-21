Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that he and his wife will be tested for COVID-19 after a member of his staff tested positive for the disease.
At a Saturday press briefing. Pence said neither he nor President Donald Trump had direct contact with the staffer but that he and wife Karen would be tested as a cautionary measure.
"Given the unique position that I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon," Pence said.
The vice president said the staffer who tested positive is "doing well."
Trump was tested for the novel coronavirus last weekend. He said the test returned negative.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 250 deaths in the U.S., with more than 22,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
States across the U.S. have taken drastic measures to stop the spread of the disease, including stay-at-home orders and forced business closures.