(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden plans to send another 3,000 troops to Europe amid continued tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Biden is sending about 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland and Germany this week. The president is also moving about 1,000 soldiers based in Germany to Romania, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing administration officials.
“They are trained and equipped for a variety of missions during this period of elevated risk,” a senior defense official told the Wall Street Journal.
The Pentagon has put about 8,500 U.S.-based troops on higher alert for possible deployment to Europe. Officials have said the additional units could be put on higher alert soon. The U.S. already has about 75,000 troops in Europe as permanently stationed forces, according to the Associated Press.
Some of the additional 3,000 troops could be used if the U.S. military is asked to help evacuate about 30,000 Americans living in Ukraine, the official told the Wall Street Journal.