(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday it would hear a case in December that directly challenges the landmark 1973 abortion case Roe v. Wade.
The high court set Dec. 1 as the date it would hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which means a decision could be reached by June 2022.
This case features a challenge to a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks. The case especially addresses the constitutionality of abortion bans that take effect before a fetus would be viable outside the womb.
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has asked the court to use this case to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which would be the most significant abortion ruling in decades if it occurred.
The news comes after a the Supreme Court recently allowed a Texas law to stand that bans abortions after six weeks, when a heartbeat is detectable.